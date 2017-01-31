Military News

Air Force Academy to Pay $25,000 to Settle Suit Over Records

Air Force Academy Chapel in the winter (U.S. Air Force photo/Mike Kaplan)
Associated Press | Jan 31, 2017

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy has agreed to pay $25,000 in legal expenses to a religious freedom advocacy group to settle a lawsuit over the group's request for records.

The academy and the Military Religious Freedom Foundation announced the settlement Monday.

The foundation says the academy also agreed to broaden its search for records the foundation requested. Foundation president and founder Mikey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) says the documents concern the academy's internal responses to him, his family and the organization.

Weinstein is a persistent critic of the school, accusing it of favoring evangelical Christianity.

His lawsuit accused the academy of delaying some documents and withholding others.

The academy says it didn't admit any wrongdoing in the settlement. It says it had a backlog of records requests when Weinstein filed his in 2011.

