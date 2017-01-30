Military News

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

USS Cole Helps Out Iranian Vessel Stranded in Gulf of Oman

Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Alan Farthing, assigned to the USS Cole, places a container of fuel into a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a response to a distress call from an Iranian-flagged dhow. (U.S. Navy / Brianna K. Green)
Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Alan Farthing, assigned to the USS Cole, places a container of fuel into a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a response to a distress call from an Iranian-flagged dhow. (U.S. Navy / Brianna K. Green)
Stars and Stripes | Jan 30, 2017

The USS Cole assisted an Iranian-flagged vessel after it ran out of gas late last week in the Gulf of Oman.

The Norfolk-based guided-missile destroyer supplied 17 gallons of diesel fuel on Friday to the distressed 75-foot dhow, a Navy statement said.

"We have an important role and responsibility to aid our fellow mariners in distress," Cmdr. David Wroe, the Cole's commander, said in the statement. "It was a pleasure to use our training to support the sailors with something even as little as a few cans of fuel."

The Cole, which is supporting the 5th Fleet in the region, was bombed by al-Qaida in October 2000. Seventeen crewmembers were killed and 39 were injured in the incident.

 

