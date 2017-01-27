Skeletal Remains Identified as Missing Soldier

The U.S. Army has accused two 101st Airborne Division soldiers with allegedly kidnapping and murdering a female 101st soldier, according to a Fort Campbell press release.

The skeletal remains of 25-year-old Pfc. Shadow McClaine, who had been missing since September, were discovered Monday in Tennessee, Army officials from Fort Campbell, Kentucky announced on Thursday.

The cause of McClaine's death is still under investigation, but Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson remain in pre-trial confinement pending court-martial on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy and premeditated murder under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the release states.

Fort Campbell officials did not say when Williams-McCray and Robinson were taken into custody.

Williams-McCray, 25, arrived at Fort Campbell in October 2012. Robinson, 24, arrived at Campbell in May of 2013. McClaine arrived at Campbell in June 2013.

All three soldiers were in the same brigade, according to Fort Campbell officials. The brigade was not released

The Leaf-Chronicle reports that Williams-McCray is McClaine's ex-husband.

Fort Campbell officials said the date for the Article 32 hearing preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, or TBI, recovered the remains of McClaine near Exit 19 off of Highway 24 in Robertson County, Tennessee.

Senior officials at Fort Campbell and special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command -- the lead investigative agency -- are in close communication with the family and TBI.

"All of us here at Fort Campbell are saddened by the news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," said Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general for the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.