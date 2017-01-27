Military News

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Navy Confirms Fall Release for 'Green Cammies'

Sailors have the option of wearing either the blue- or green-camouflage uniforms, but will be required to own the new clothing by Oct. 1, 2019, when the blue uniform will no longer be authorized. (U.S. Navy/Blake Midnight)
Stars and Stripes | Jan 27, 2017 | by Tyler Hlavac

The Navy's new "green cammies" and several other uniform updates are on track to be released this fall.

The Navy Working Uniform Type III will be introduced Oct. 1 at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., a recent administrative message said.

Sailors now have the option of wearing either the blue- or green-camouflage uniforms, but will be required to own the new clothing by Oct. 1, 2019, when the blue uniform will no longer be authorized.

The new uniforms are tentatively scheduled to arrive at Navy Exchange Centers this fall, the message said.

The blue uniform, known as Type I and nicknamed "blueberries," was issued in July 2010 as the Navy's only authorized work uniform; however, it was widely panned by sailors as uncomfortable, heavy and unsafe near fire.

The blue uniforms are being phased out partly because of sailors' complaints, former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said in an August statement.

"They want uniforms that are comfortable, lightweight, breathable … and they want fewer of them," he said.

Black-leather safety boots will remain standard for the green camouflage uniform, but commanding officers may authorize the optional wear of the Navy certified desert-tan or coyote-brown, rough-side-out leather non-safety boots when safety boots are not required.

Sailors are also allowed to wear a coyote-brown command ball cap in lieu of a blue cap.

The Navy's message also said the new Navy fitness suit, previously scheduled to be released last October, has been pushed to an April release date.

The message added that female chiefs and officers are authorized to wear men's service-dress blue trousers while the Navy continues to work on redesigning women's pants.

