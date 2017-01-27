Navy Confirms Fall Release for 'Green Cammies'

The Navy's new "green cammies" and several other uniform updates are on track to be released this fall.

The Navy Working Uniform Type III will be introduced Oct. 1 at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., a recent administrative message said.

Sailors now have the option of wearing either the blue- or green-camouflage uniforms, but will be required to own the new clothing by Oct. 1, 2019, when the blue uniform will no longer be authorized.

The new uniforms are tentatively scheduled to arrive at Navy Exchange Centers this fall, the message said.

The blue uniform, known as Type I and nicknamed "blueberries," was issued in July 2010 as the Navy's only authorized work uniform; however, it was widely panned by sailors as uncomfortable, heavy and unsafe near fire.

The blue uniforms are being phased out partly because of sailors' complaints, former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said in an August statement.

"They want uniforms that are comfortable, lightweight, breathable … and they want fewer of them," he said.

Black-leather safety boots will remain standard for the green camouflage uniform, but commanding officers may authorize the optional wear of the Navy certified desert-tan or coyote-brown, rough-side-out leather non-safety boots when safety boots are not required.

Sailors are also allowed to wear a coyote-brown command ball cap in lieu of a blue cap.

The Navy's message also said the new Navy fitness suit, previously scheduled to be released last October, has been pushed to an April release date.

The message added that female chiefs and officers are authorized to wear men's service-dress blue trousers while the Navy continues to work on redesigning women's pants.