Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

US Strikes Al-Qaida in Yemen on First 3 Days of Trump Presidency

mq-9-reaper_005
Stars and Stripes | Jan 26, 2017 | by Corey Dickstein

WASHINGTON — The United States conducted airstrikes against al-Qaida members in Yemen on the first three days of President Donald Trump's administration, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The drone strikes occurred Jan. 20, 21 and 22 in the Bayda province of southwestern Yemen and killed five suspected terrorists with al-Qaida's affiliation in the Arabian Peninsula region, according to a U.S. Central Command statement. Al-Qaida has taken advantage of civil war across Yemen since 2015 to gain territory where they've plotted terrorist attacks on Western targets, according to Pentagon officials.

"Strikes against al-Qaida operatives in Yemen put consistent pressure on the terrorist network and prevent them from plotting and executing attacks against the [United States] and our allies," said Army Maj. Josh T. Jacques, a U.S. Central Command spokesman. "Al-Qaida remains a significant threat to the region, the United States, and beyond."

Under President Barack Obama, the U.S. military regularly carried out drone strikes against al-Qaida targets in Yemen. In 2016, the United States dropped 34 bombs on targets in that country. In 2015, it dropped 58, according to Pentagon data.

The drone strikes in Yemen in the early days of Trump's administration could signal that he will continue to target al-Qaida's network there with unmanned aircraft.

The United States has launched at least four drone strikes in Yemen in 2017. Another drone struck on Jan. 8 in Bayda province killed Abd al-Ghani al-Rasas, who was described by the Pentagon as an al-Qaida "terrorist leader and facilitator."

The civil war in Yemen between the UN-recognized government, which is backed by U.S. allies including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels continues to rage, with the rebel group controlling the capital city of Sanaa.

Government forces this week gained control of the strategic port city of Mokha, according to The Associated Press, and are seeking to gain control of Yemen's western coast, which would cut off the Houthi's access to the outside world.

The U.S. military has, at times, provided some support to the Yemeni government, including deploying a small group of special operators there last year to provide medical and intelligence support to United Arab Emirates forces fighting the Houthis.

Related Topics

 al Qaida Yemen Global Hot Spots Donald Trump Drones Headlines
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage