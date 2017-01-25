Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

2 Poles Injured in Crash with US Army Truck

U.S. Army soldiers are welcomed in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 12, 2017. First U.S. troops arrived at the Zagan base in western Poland as part of deterrence force of some 1,000 troops to be based here. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
U.S. Army soldiers are welcomed in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 12, 2017. First U.S. troops arrived at the Zagan base in western Poland as part of deterrence force of some 1,000 troops to be based here. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Associated Press | Jan 25, 2017

WARSAW, Poland — A U.S. Army truck has collided with a private van in southwestern Poland, hospitalizing two Poles.

It is the third recent accident involving a U.S. Army vehicle in Poland where American troops are being deployed as a deterrent force toward a belligerent Russia.

Spokesman for Poland's Army order force, Maj. Artur Karpienko, said Tuesday the truck crossed into the opposite lane and hit the van near the town of Swietoszow. The van's driver and passenger were hospitalized, local police spokeswoman Sylwia Woroniec said.

In two separate events last week, two U.S. Amy trucks skidded on narrow, slippery roads in the area, slightly injuring two soldiers.

Poland's local roads are narrow, with one lane only in each direction. In winter they can be covered in snow and ice.

Related Topics

 Army Poland Global Hot Spots Headlines
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage