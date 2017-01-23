Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Trump Orders Hiring Freeze for Some Federal Workers

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on Jan. 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House. Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on Jan. 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House. Evan Vucci/AP
Associated Press | Jan 23, 2017

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is signing a memorandum that freezes hiring for some federal government workers as a way to reduce payrolls and rein in the size of the federal workforce.

Trump's directive is fulfilling one of his campaign promises. He tells reporters that members of the military will be exempted from the hiring freeze.

The new president has vowed to take on the federal bureaucracy, and the action could be the first step in an attempt to curtail government employment.

The memorandum signed by Trump's is similar to one that President George W. Bush signed at the start of his administration in 2001.

In other moves on Monday, the president:

• Is reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.

• Is signing a memorandum to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Related Topics

 Donald Trump Federal Jobs Headlines
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage