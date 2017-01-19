News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Iraqi PM Wants Full Disclosure About 2003 US-Led Invasion

In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Baghdad. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Baghdad. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Associated Press | Jan 19, 2017 | by Sinan Salaheddin

BAGHDAD — Iraq's prime minister is demanding full disclosure about events surrounding the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Tuesday that he would like to see a "thorough investigation" of America's decision-making that took the U.S. forces from "liberating" the country from "Saddam (Hussein's) terrorist regime" to "occupying" Iraq.

Al-Abadi says the invasion in fact unleashed instability and "led to chaos" that persists to this day.

He added that America's involvement in Iraq opened the doors for "all terrorist groups from all over the world to enter" the country — something Iraqis "paid dearly" for.

The Iraqi premier — in a veiled message to the incoming Trump administration — also said he hopes that "Iraqis will be compensated for the tragedies and catastrophes they endured."

Related Topics

 Iraq Global Hot Spots Headlines
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage