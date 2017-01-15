News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Mosul University Fully Liberated by Iraqi Troops

Iraqi special forces fight against IS militants to regain control of Mosul University in Iraq, Jan. 14. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed)
Iraqi special forces fight against IS militants to regain control of Mosul University in Iraq, Jan. 14. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed)
Associated Press | Jan 15, 2017

BAGHDAD -- An Iraqi military spokesman says government troops have fully liberated the sprawling complex of Mosul University, a major step in the massive operation to retake the Islamic State-held city of Mosul.

The spokesman of the Joint Military Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, declared Sunday that the campus was under the full control of Iraqi special forces, officially known as the Counter Terrorism Service, who raised the Iraqi flag over its buildings.

Related Video:

Defusing a Car Bomb with an RPG

Iraqi forces entered the university grounds Friday and managed to secure more than half of the campus the next day amid stiff resistance from IS militants, who mainly deployed sniper and mortar fire to slow down the advancing troops.

Sunday's progress is the latest in a string of swift territorial gains in recent weeks by the U.S.-backed Iraqi military.

Copyright (2017) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Topics

 Headlines Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant War on Terrorism Iraq
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage