Former Marine Falsely Claimed Combat Wounds

Associated Press | Jan 13, 2017

LARAMIE, Wyo.— A former U.S. Marine who accepted gifts and honors, including a letter from Gov. Matt Mead, after falsely claiming to have been wounded in combat has pleaded no contest to a charge of obtaining property by false pretense.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that Adam P. Snow, of Laramie, entered the plea to the misdemeanor charge recently in state Circuit Court.

Last year, Snow accepted a rifle and plaque from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation after he said he had been wounded multiple times during combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also received a personal letter from Mead.

Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree says some area residents questioned Snow's accounts.

An investigation, aided by U.S. Navy officials, determined Snow was a weather observer who was never injured.

