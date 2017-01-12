Hundreds of Fort Carson Buildings Damaged by High Winds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 300 buildings at Fort Carson have been damaged by winds that gusted up to 100 mph this week.

The Gazette reports Fort Carson Public Works Director Hal Alguire says he couldn't yet put a price tag on the damage, which will take months to repair.

Electric repairs were ongoing Wednesday, a day after most troops were told to stay home because the military post was dark.

Damage from Monday's winds includes 70 light poles that were brought down, a warehouse that had its roof ripped down to the rafters and three main electrical lines that failed.

There were also several minor injuries due to flying debris.

Alguire says crews are making repairs and will work to seal buildings ahead of possible rain Thursday and snow over the weekend.