News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Jesse Ventura Loses Appeal to Reinstate $1.8M Verdict

This combination of file photos shows Chris Kyle, left, former Navy SEAL on April 6, 2012, and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, on Sept. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/File)
This combination of file photos shows Chris Kyle, left, former Navy SEAL on April 6, 2012, and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, on Sept. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/File)
Associated Press | Jan 09, 2017

WASHINGTON  — The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle.

The justices didn't comment Monday in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict.

Kyle's autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film "American Sniper." Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle's claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs.

Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura's reputation among former SEALs.

A jury had sided with Ventura.

The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial.

Related Topics

 Headlines Navy Navy SEALs Special Forces Special Operations Military Legal Snipers
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage