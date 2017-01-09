More State IDs No Longer Accepted at Bases

Driver's licenses from five additional states will no longer be accepted as official forms of identification for gaining access to military bases DoD-wide starting Jan. 30, officials said.

Those holding non-enhanced drivers' licenses issued by Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina will join those from Washington, Minnesota and Missouri in no longer being able to enter federal facilities using their state IDs as their primary form of identification, Defense Department officials confirmed.

Those state IDs don't comply with official standards under the 2005 Real ID Act, which requires states to meet minimum security requirements for state-issued ID cards such as driver's licenses, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Some non-compliant states, including Alaska and Oklahoma, have received deadline extensions from DHS, while the five set to be blocked Jan. 30, as well as the three already on the list, have not.

DoD officials said that while Homeland Security officials have issued a list of other acceptable forms of identification, including U.S. passports, Veterans Health ID cards and Native American tribal ID cards, installation commanders are free to develop their own lists of supplemental forms of ID.

For example, officials at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, plan to accept birth certificates, utility bills and vehicle registrations as supporting ID documents, while officials at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, accept Social Security cards but not utility bills or vehicle registrations.

Some base officials, including those at Fort Huachuca, previously had announced that they would start enforcing the new ID requirements Jan. 10. But that statement was based on outdated information, a DoD official said. An original compliance deadline of Jan. 10 was pushed to Jan. 30 because of the upcoming presidential inauguration, the official said.

"Each of the services issued notices down their chains informing them of the new date, but we have found that word hasn't made it some bases," said Navy Cmdr. Linda K. Rojas, a DoD spokesperson. "As they pop up, we are correcting them."

