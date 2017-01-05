News

Ingalls Wins $486M Contract for Coast Guard National Security Cutter

Coast Guard Cutter Munro crewmembers render honors to the national ensign during colors at an acceptance ceremony for the Munro on Dec. 16, 2016 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee)
The Sun Herald | Jan 05, 2017 | by Mary Perez

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has received a $486 million fixed-price incentive contract from the U.S. Coast Guard to build a ninth national security cutter.

Ingalls recently delivered the sixth NCS, Munro, and has two more under construction. Kimball (WMSL 756) is scheduled to be delivered in 2018 and Midgett (WMSL 757) in 2019.

It was announced a year ago that Ingalls would be getting the $640 million total contract.

NSCs are the flagships of the Coast Guard's cutter fleet, designed to replace the 12 Hamilton-class high-endurance cutters. Those ship entered service more than 50 years ago during the 1960s.

"As we continue to be the sole builder in this class, the benefits of serial production are apparent," said Derek Murphy, Ingalls' NSC program manager, "technologically advanced, dependable ships that are built at cost and on schedule."

Legend-Class National Security Cutters are the most technologically advanced ships in the Coast Guard fleet, with capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national security missions. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days and a crew of 120.

The award of the NCS follows a $1.46 billion contract announced in December to build the amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) for the U.S. Navy.

© Copyright 2017  The Sun Herald . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

