Camp Lejeune to Focus on Partnerships in 2017

Aboard Camp Lejeune, many buildings of years past will be demolished this year while both the Marine Corps Installation and Naval Hospital look at partnerships as part of their future.

Camp Lejeune

2017 promises to be another year of preparing warfighters for their missions into harms way. The year will also include new programs and administration changes, as well as a reevaluation of infrastructure to reduce costs and overall footprint, according to Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East and Camp Lejeune.

Weidley said the base will work to provide those training with the best training facilities such as ranges and training venues that align with warfighter skill and essential task requirements.

Camp Lejeune and all Marine Corps installations will be executing the Marine Corps' Infrastructure Reset Strategy in an effort to reduce the infrastructure footprint through demolition of older buildings and ensuring newer facilities are being used in the most efficient ways, he said. That also includes looking at the barracks to ensure they provide the highest quality of life for service members, while maintaining unity and capability to grow for reserve forces if need be.

The year will also bring a new program.

The Marine Corps Installations Partnership Program, he said, hopes to create agreements that will enable the base and the community to share similar services and resources, reducing redundancies and lowering costs. Similar programs at other service installations and a few other Marine Corps installations have created the sharing of library resources, water and wastewater treatment, disaster recovery resources, joint training for EMS, fire and security, and landscaping services, among other things.

Naval Hospital

Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune will be bringing on new staff and personnel in 2017, Commanding Officer Capt. Jim Hancock said.

The hospital will also focus on its status as an Acute Stroke Ready hospital, which means the hospital is recognized for their dedicated stroke-focused program that ensures medical professionals and practitioners are able to assess suspected stroke patients within 15 minutes of arrival.

January will also bring the opening of sleep lab services.

The hospital also plans to begin working with Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and the VA in Fayetteville on establishing tele-mental health capabilities for expanded psychiatry services.

Early this year, the hospital will also begin training and establishing the elements of a level III trauma center. The hospital currently treats and transports trauma patients. This transition will include continued education for nurses, providers and trauma team members.