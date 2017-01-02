Air Force Academy Cadet Among Dead in Texas Air Collision

McKINNEY, Texas — The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado says one of the three people killed Saturday when two small planes collided in midair north of Dallas was a cadet at the school.

Academy officials said in a statement Monday that Cadet 4th Class Timothy Barber was killed in the crash near Aero Country Airport, a private airport near McKinney.

A family spokesman told WFAA-TV that Barber and his father, Gregory Barber, were both killed. The Barbers were in one plane and the third person killed was flying alone in the second plane.

National Transportation and Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss says investigators were at the crash site Monday.

Investigators have not released the cause of the wreck, which left debris scattered about a mile from the airport.