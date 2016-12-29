News

Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Returns Friday from Middle East

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
Associated Press | Dec 29, 2016

NORFOLK, Va. — An aircraft carrier strike group is coming home after a long deployment in the Middle East.

The U.S. Navy says the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and several supporting ships will arrive Friday in Norfolk. More than 6,000 sailors spent seven months underway.

The strike group had provided security and launched fighter planes that carried out missions against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

In October, missiles launched from the Yemeni coast failed to strike the American ships. They defended themselves with Tomahawk missiles that were launched against three radar sites in Yemen.

© Copyright 2016  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

