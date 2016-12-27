News

Mother of Man Killed at Offutt Air Force Base Files Lawsuit

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keith Thompson, 55th Security Forces Squadron, checks Identification at the remodeled and expanded Strategic Command Gate on Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., March 5, 2013. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Josh Plueger)
Associated Press | Dec 27, 2016

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The mother of a Lincoln man killed by an Offutt Air Force Base guard during a police chase has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the guard and Air Force commanders.

The federal lawsuit filed last week alleges that shooting 21-year-old Zachari Johnson amounted to excessive force. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Douglas Bickal, an Air Force security contractor, shot Johnson in the chest when he crashed a car through a base entrance in June 2012.

Air Force officials have said the guard was following procedure.

The Sarpy County sheriff's office says Johnson was driving a stolen Honda Civic when he raced north and tried to leave the base. The guard fired at the car three times.

The defendants haven't yet responded to the allegations.

