2 Fort Campbell Soldiers Charged with Homicide

Fort Campbell (U.S. Army photo)
Associated Press | Dec 27, 2016

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide.

Media report that police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officials said both suspects are based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Police say the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656.

It wasn't clear whether the suspects had attorneys. No further information was immediately available.

