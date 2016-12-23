News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

A lieutenant mans the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as it returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, completing an 8-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy/MC3 Adelola Tinubu)
A lieutenant mans the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as it returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, completing an 8-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy/MC3 Adelola Tinubu)
Military.com | Dec 23, 2016 | by Brendan McGarry

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

In Reversal, Navy Brings Back Beloved Ratings System

The Navy has decided to bring back its 241-year-old job ratings system, officials said Tuesday, reversing a decision at the end of September that prompted widespread outcry and even had the White House weigh in.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

Two-Star General Demoted After Affair

An Army major general has been stripped of his stars and forced out of the military after a 30-year military career because of a long extramarital affair and "swinger" lifestyle.

By Lolita Baldor | Read more

'Movies Are Not Difficult. Send Your Son to Iraq. That's Difficult'

Denzel Washington spoke about how some actors don’t realize just how good they have it, or what "difficult" really means.

By James Clark | Read more

Popular in Army

Popular in Navy

Popular in Air Force

Popular in Marine Corps

Popular in Entertainment

Popular in Gear

Popular in Acquisition

Popular in Technology

Popular in Spouse

Popular in Benefits

Popular in Video

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.

Related Topics

 Headlines Brendan McGarry
© Copyright 2016  Military.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2016 Military Advantage