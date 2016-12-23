Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

In Reversal, Navy Brings Back Beloved Ratings System

The Navy has decided to bring back its 241-year-old job ratings system, officials said Tuesday, reversing a decision at the end of September that prompted widespread outcry and even had the White House weigh in.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

Two-Star General Demoted After Affair

An Army major general has been stripped of his stars and forced out of the military after a 30-year military career because of a long extramarital affair and "swinger" lifestyle.

By Lolita Baldor | Read more

'Movies Are Not Difficult. Send Your Son to Iraq. That's Difficult'

Denzel Washington spoke about how some actors don’t realize just how good they have it, or what "difficult" really means.

By James Clark | Read more

