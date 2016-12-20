Ice-breaking Operations Start Along Western Lake Superior

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard has started ice-breaking operations in response to developing ice conditions in commercial ports along western Lake Superior and the St. Marys River near Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Officials say Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie started Operation Taconite Monday. It encompasses Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the Straits of Mackinac and the St. Marys River.

Coast Guard Cutter Alder is directed to manage the ice-breaking needs of western Lake Superior. Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay has been dispatched to break ice in the St Marys River.

Additional Coast Guard icebreakers will join the operation as ice growth continues on the Great Lakes in the coming days and weeks.