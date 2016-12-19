News

Proposed National Coast Guard Museum Designs to Be Unveiled

The National Coast Guard Museum Association unveiled proposed architectural designs that envision a four-story building perched on the New London waterfront. (National Coast Guard Museum Association photo)
Associated Press | Dec 19, 2016

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The public will have an opportunity to see the initial architectural design for the planned National Coast Guard Museum, to be built on the downtown New London waterfront.

The proposed plan will be presented Monday at 4 p.m. at the Garde Arts Center. The public is welcome to attend the forum.

Once built, the facility will be the first museum honoring the U.S. Coast Guard. Richard Grahn, the museum's president and CEO, says the unveiling of the new renderings "marks the most important milestone since the idea for a National Coast Guard Museum was first conceived."

He says the final design for the museum will be determined through an extensive environmental review process.

Monday's event will include a presentation and virtual tour of the building's exterior.

