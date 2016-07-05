Air Force Identifies 489 for Promotion to Captain

The U.S. Air Force has selected almost 500 officers for promotion to captain.

The service on Friday released the list of 489 names, including 347 selectees from the competitive category Line of the Air Force (LAF), 59 from the Judge Advocate General (JAG), 49 from the Nurse Corps (NC), 31 from the Medical Service Corps (MSC) and 12 from the Biomedical Sciences Corps (BSC). There were no selectees for promotion to Chaplain (CHAP).

Their names and competitive categories are as follows: