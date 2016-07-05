Air Force Identifies 489 for Promotion to Captain
The U.S. Air Force has selected almost 500 officers for promotion to captain.
The service on Friday released the list of 489 names, including 347 selectees from the competitive category Line of the Air Force (LAF), 59 from the Judge Advocate General (JAG), 49 from the Nurse Corps (NC), 31 from the Medical Service Corps (MSC) and 12 from the Biomedical Sciences Corps (BSC). There were no selectees for promotion to Chaplain (CHAP).
Their names and competitive categories are as follows:
|NAME
|COMPETITIVE CATEGORY
|Abelson, Jennifer G
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Adair, Jeremy Dale
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Adams, Daniel C
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Adams, Daniel Stephen
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Adams, Gary Lee
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Adkins, Cody L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Albright, Christopher Alan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Alejo, Jose
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Alexander, Jon R
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Allen, Benjamin J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Allen, Evan J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Alphonso, Joshua Daniel
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Alverson, Joseph F
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Alves, Shawn J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Amerson, Trent C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Anderson, Heath R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Anderson, Lealand J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Angelov, Lyubomir B
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Anthony, Maxwell C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Arndt, Stefanie C
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Arosemena, Ernesto A
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Arrey Mbi, Lindamira A
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Atkinson, Justin Shane
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bailey, Kristine M
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Baldwin, Kyle
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bane, Allan N
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Banks, Olivia K
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Barach, Torranc - Nurse Corpse John
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Barnes, Christian R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Barr, Ross L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Barton, Alexander Douglas H
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bates, Suzanne M
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Beatty, Tracie D
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Bell, Julia C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Benson, Derrick Willie
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Berry, Jonathan Richard
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bertka, Brian Kenneth
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Beshore, Chelsea D
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Bieniek, Victoria T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Biersack, Troy Joseph
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Billups, Michael Renaldo
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Blackmar, John M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Blose, Steven B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bobczynski, Cortland T
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Boka, Stephanie L
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Boling, Eric Lee
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bolla, Joshua B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bolton, Sarah J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bowyermeeder, Christopher L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Brighton, Chloe S
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Brookes, Richard Seth
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Brown, Dustin Keith
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Brown, Samantha J
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Broyles, Daniel Joseph
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Brugler, Katherine Stuwe
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bruno, Robert Clyde Ii
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Brynildson, Aaron M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Buday, Andrew C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Bullard, Ryan Douglas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Buran, Corey Allen
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Buschelman, Brian M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Butterfield, Braden L
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Bylsma, Steven Jon
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Caine, Heather M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Callahan, Jennifer H
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Callies, Andrea R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Candelaria, Nicole D
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Caponong, John Brian
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Carraway, Daniel S
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Carrier, Leah Elise
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Carrowan, Matthew Ryan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Carter, Alexander B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Carter, Jared Duane
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Carver, Nicholas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Casebolt, Landon A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Casey, Justin Paul
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Casselman, James A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Castro, Oscar M
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Catalfamo, Sean Michael
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cerreta, Ken Anthony Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cha, Joseph Yuseb
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Chambliss, Joshua M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Champagne, Tyler A
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Chen, Nan
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Christensen, Andrew J
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Christensen, Shawn Robert
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Cintron, Luis A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Clark, Christian J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Clark, Jeffrey Lee Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Clarke, James Robert
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Clayton, Charles K
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cole, Derek Chinn
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Cole, Matthew A
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Collins, Christopher Aaron
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Connelley, Katie Alexis
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Conroy, Devon M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Conte, Justin Alexander
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cotton, Sara J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Coward, Nathan P
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cox, Rachel M
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Crnkovich, Ryan S
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Crowell, Matthew E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cummings, Nicholas Lee
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Curtis, Dillon Ross
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cushing, Blake A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Cutaran, Jhoanna Luz T
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Czuba, Nathan L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Daigle, Courtney R
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Dalga, Kenneth Stephen
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Damron, Scott C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Dang, Allen B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Daniels, Zachary D
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Daum, Joseph Alexander
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Davis, Reginald Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Dawkins, James T
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Day, Magin Allyse
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Dearmas, Evaldo Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Delong, John W
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Devett, Jessica Marie
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Diggs, Kristian C
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Dold, Scott Christian
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Dotson, Ryan Patrick
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Drangstveit, Matthew Kennet
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Drell, Kristin I
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Driver, Matthew Gregory
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Dunahoe, Katelyn E
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Durdle, Benjamin Russell
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Edmiston, Stefan Michael
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Edson, Emma J
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Elattrache, Ethan Lawrenc - Nurse Corpse
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ellison, Scott Thomas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Emmons, Stephen T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ernst, Benjamin Matthew
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Escoffier, Stephen F
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Evans, Cole Jenkins
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Everett, Nicholas David
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ewing, Jacob Anthony
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Farrell, Ryan M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Faxon, Christopher Carl Mar
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Fehrs, Mary J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ferrelli, Anthony Barrice
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Fisco, Eugene A
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Fletcher, Stacylee
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Flewelling, Dane Christophe
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Franc - Nurse Corpsomacaro, Anthony S
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Fredregill, Robyn L
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Freigang, Erin E
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Froom, Chelsea Tiare
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gai, Gregory Randal
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gaiser, Daniel E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gapp, Nathan Douglas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gargan, Patrick Joseph
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Garlisi, William A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Garrey, Ruslan R
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Gayou, Travis L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gee, Keah Giavanni
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Geick, Brian Lynn
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gelinas, Felix
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Georges, Gina
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Geraldez, Courteneylouise D
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ginn, Christopher J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Godwin, Corey J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Goff, David Warren
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gonzalez Arteaga, Maribel
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Gordondavy, Kerrianne A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Grant, Brian Cameron
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Greenwell, John M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Grutza, Susan T
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Guardo, Shanell L
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Gulizia, Tawnie R
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Hale, Donald Bret Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hall, Abby L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hall, Theresa C
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Haller, Dirk Evan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Halvorson, Christian Thomas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hanigan, Kevin J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Harmon, Catharine D
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Harris, Joel Tyson
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Harris, Jonathan P
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Harrison, Glenn William
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hartshorn, Jeffrey David
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Haskell, Kristin Elizabeth
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Hassan, Farrah H
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hayes, Gerald William Iii
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Headrick, Joshua D
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Hedden, Charlton Samuel
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Hedrington, Steven Alfred
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Heinrich, David Guillaumne
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Henderson, Nicholas T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hermann, Breann Marie
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hernandez, Renzo
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Hernandez, Tommy R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Himes, Kenyada N
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Ho, Louis Vietlinh
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Holmes, Matthew L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Holter, Kyle Mark
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Honey, Victoria D
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Hookness, Joshua F
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Houseman, John Kelly
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Howard, Aaron Christian
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Howell, Megan Brooke
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Hower, Brandon Frederick
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Huguely, Yemoni T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Infante, Indira Margarita
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Inness, Daniel J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Innis, Yuri J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ivey, Robert B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|John, Jacob Stephen
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Johnson, Colleen G
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Johnson, David Ryan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Johnson, Jeremy D
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Johnson, Jordan E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Johnson, Sean David
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Johnson, Su J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Jones, Benjamin K
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Jones, Cameron T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Jones, David Robert
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Jones, Willie F
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Kahner, Tegan E
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Kamenc - Nurse Corpsic, Amela
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Kasper, Kolt Robert
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Keeler, Joshua Roy
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Kellam, Chelynn Marie
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Kelly, Daniel B
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Kerr, Joshua T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Kight, Larry E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Kitchens, Ryan Eric
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Konopka, Sophia Marie
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Krastins, Andrea E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Kroese, Bethany R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Krosschell, Stephani Marie
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Kruze, Theresa J
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Kuhn, Jaclyn M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Kuniyoshi, Catherine C
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Labrador, Ruben Balmoja Iii
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lamb, Daniel B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lange, Brian A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Larson, Timothy Ray
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Laws, Johnc - Nurse Corpsharles M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Lee, Jungmoo
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Lee, Kevin Alex
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lee, Moses S
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lee, Nathaniel John
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Leenen, Ramiro William
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lefever, Maurice Emmit
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Leighton, Jason M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Letizia, Wesly John
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Levingston, Gregory Edward
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Linc - Nurse Corpsoln, Melissa Jean Lorel
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Long, Jeffrey James
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Long, Patrick Matthew
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lucas, Matthew P
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Luedtke, Paula Marie
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Luersen, Ryan Paul Kazuo
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lussier, Patrick Calvin
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lync - Nurse Corpsh, Christina R
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Lync - Nurse Corpsh, Dakota Martin
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Lyons, Rachel Elaina
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Machado, Kristi Marie
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Magby, Bobby Eugene Iii
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Magnusson, Melissa E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Maher, Bryan William
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Malec, Michael P
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Malpass, Joshua S
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|March, Melissa Denise
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Marlow, Matthew Hunter
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Martin, Dustin Lane
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Martinezcalderon, Julian
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Maurer, Christopher Shawn
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Maxwell, Megan Lynn
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|May, Joseph N
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mayers, Paul J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mccoy, Jacob M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mccullough, Jonathan A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mcdonald, Jacob Alan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mcilroy, David Luke
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mciver, Brandon Ray
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mckeown, Daniel M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mcmahon, Sean J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mcmurry, Richard
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Meinig, Katherine M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mendelsohn, Kevin B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mendoza Correa, Joel Ahmed
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Merzel, Adam M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Messerly, Garrett W
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Metelko, Andrew J
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Meyer, Jake Thomas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Meyer, Keisha Annlouise
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Michael, Aaron
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Miller, Cameron J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Miller, Justin S
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Miller, Kelsey L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Milliner, Jeremy S
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Minnifield, Lakendra M
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Minto, Travis M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mitchell, Justin A
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Mittelman, Jacob B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mixon, Matthew Wayne
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Mohammadi, Imad
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Monsma, Kyle T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Montgomery, Amanda Jean
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Moore, Justin Robert
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Moreau, Krista M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Moreno, Henry
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Morin, Chelsea A
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Morris, Antionne L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Muenc - Nurse Corpsh, Dylan C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Murphy, Sean T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Narain, Balaji L
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Nelson, Eric R
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Nevins, Marc G
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Newman, James Andrew
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ng, Simon P
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Nguyen, Ronald
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Nichols, Brent Christophe
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Noblitt, Kurtis Mitchell
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Norris, Kaitlyn M
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Nyinaku, Michael O
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Nyman, Nicholas Nyls
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Obolonskiy, Roman
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Odhiambo, Winnie A
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Olavson, Ana L
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Olker, Matthew W
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Orellana, Freddy Rolando
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Owens, Paul C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Pacas, Monica Jean
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Paddock, Johnathon Michael
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Pak, Sarah M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Pane, Katie Lynn
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Parker, Darnell Dwayne
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Parsons, Lindsey K
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Parsons, Oliver A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Patterson, Leonard Trarrell
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Patton, Amy Liana
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Pellow, Andrew Harrison
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Pennington, Jason
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Perdue, Chelsea A
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Perez, Andrea L
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Pesicek, Brandon J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Petersen, Andre Russell
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Peterson, Aaron G
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Peterson, Jamiel J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Pettine, Brooke
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Phillippi, Patrick J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Platt, Riley J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Plott, James R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Popham, Christopher James
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Poulton, Zachary B
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Price, Christopher D
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Price, Kathryn E
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Prisbe, Neil J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Prokscha, Jasmine J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Pruitt, Bradley N
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Raghuvanshi, Paurav K
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Raju, Jake
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ratcliffe, Lyle T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ratliff, Kyle R
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Ray, Abrham S
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ray, Drew Patrick
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Reams, William D Ii
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Reardon, Michael R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Reyes, Marques L R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Reynolds, Jesse E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Rinke, Brady Arthur
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Rivera, Christina L
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Rivera, Kevin Ivan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Robertson, John Russell
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Rock, Anthony F
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Rodriguez Cartagena, Felix
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Rojemann, Nathaniel W
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Rosson, John Patrick
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ruiz, Carlos A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Rutledge, Jordan R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ryder, Stephan A
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Salmeri, Sara Ester
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Sargent, Nicole L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Sartin, Daniel E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Savage, Sade
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Saylors, Keith Allen Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Schafer, Kyle Roddey
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Schantz, Courtney A
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Schiefer, Louisa M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Schmitt, Christina I
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Schuetz, Ryan J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Seabrook, David J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Shaker, Mark Robert
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Sharafinski, Saul
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Shird, Unique S
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Sigala, Alberto
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Simms, Suzanne Lynne
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Skaggs, Daniel R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Slavin, Esa Ahmad
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Slawson, Heather M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Sloan, Jillian N
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Smiley, Joseph Derry Camd
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Smith, Chad Jeremy
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Smith, Jeffrey A Jr
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Smith, Jessica C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Smith, Kathleen C
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Smith, Marquis Anthony Te
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Smith, Matthew Richard
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Smith, Sung Un
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Smithdavidson, Maggie A
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Snell, Matthew J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Snyder, Michael Ryan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Snyder, Stacey E
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Song, Charlie Jungmin
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Soto, Joel
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Spearing, Kati L
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Specoli, Marco
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Stallsmith, Michael David
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Steffen, Bradley J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Steinagel, Jonathan M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Stevens, Samuel J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Stevenson, John Aris
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Stocki, Bradford C Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Stockwell, Michael T
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Stohler, Adam P
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Stokes, Dynasty I
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Stoll, Kevin R
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Strong, Michael T K
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Sucro, Carl Henry
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Sullivan, Christopher Paul
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Sumner, Andrea M
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Tarver, Kelsey Lynn
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Teeple, Megan M
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Terlep, Emmaline Suzanne
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Terlep, Timothy Arthur Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Terry, Coraviece M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Terry, Michael Scott
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Thomas, Roilana E
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Thompson, Eric Christophe
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Thompson, Ryan Eugene
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Thomsen, Weston M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Tormala, Jared L
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Toussaint, Lesly
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Tran, Minh Nhat
|BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
|Trewett, Domenic W
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Trgovcich, Adria Helen
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Tsui, Melvin H
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Tucker, Corey J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Turley, Sarah A
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Turner, James Robert
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Tysinger, Jeremy J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Underwood, Calan M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Urbick, Patricia Anne
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Uresti, Daniel Jr
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Urrutia, Justin Carlos
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Vadnais, Zachary James
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Vanover, Jason Aric
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Vanwinkle, Ashley Nicole
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Velez, Christopher P
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Vigliano, Julian Allen
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Viray, Geoffrey P
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Voorhees, Alisha M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Walters, John Thomas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Walton, Nicholas C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wang, Jeffrey Y
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ward, Elisabeth Suzanne
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Ware, Jeremy Robert
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Watson, Megan Ellyse
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Webster, Timothy Daniel
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Weis, Max Andrew
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wendell, John William
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Werner, William Edward
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wesbur, Devin Mathew
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wheeler, Kelly W
|NC - Nurse Corps
|White, Devin P
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|White, Tabitha B
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|Will, Tyler Jean
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Williams, Jessica M
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Williams, Lauren E
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Williams, Logan Walker
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wilson, Alexander Nolan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wilson, Alicia N
|NC - Nurse Corps
|Wilson, Justin Lee
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wobser, Joseph C
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Womack, Kyle Lee
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wong, Chris L
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wood, Brock Anthony
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Wood, Jonathan W
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Yeom, John Jeemin
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Yuen, Alan
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Zabilansky, Justin D
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Zablocki, David A
|MSC - Medical Service Corps
|Zakrzewski, Kyle Nicholas
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Zermeno, Joshua Michael
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Zimmitti, Kaitlyn J
|LAF - Line of the Air Force
|Zoll, Alexander J
|JAG - Judge Advocate General
|
