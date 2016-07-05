Military News

Air Force Identifies 489 for Promotion to Captain

Lt.Col. James Mach pins the rank of captain onto Capt. Norman Popp during a 376th Air Expeditionary Wing promotion and awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Robert Barnett)
Military.com | 5 Jul 2016 | by Amita Guha

The U.S. Air Force has selected almost 500 officers for promotion to captain.

The service on Friday released the list of 489 names, including 347 selectees from the competitive category Line of the Air Force (LAF), 59 from the Judge Advocate General (JAG), 49 from the Nurse Corps (NC), 31 from the Medical Service Corps (MSC) and 12 from the Biomedical Sciences Corps (BSC). There were no selectees for promotion to Chaplain (CHAP).

Their names and competitive categories are as follows:

NAME COMPETITIVE CATEGORY
Abelson, Jennifer G NC - Nurse Corps
Adair, Jeremy Dale LAF - Line of the Air Force
Adams, Daniel C JAG - Judge Advocate General
Adams, Daniel Stephen LAF - Line of the Air Force
Adams, Gary Lee LAF - Line of the Air Force
Adkins, Cody L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Albright, Christopher Alan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Alejo, Jose LAF - Line of the Air Force
Alexander, Jon R MSC - Medical Service Corps
Allen, Benjamin J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Allen, Evan J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Alphonso, Joshua Daniel LAF - Line of the Air Force
Alverson, Joseph F LAF - Line of the Air Force
Alves, Shawn J JAG - Judge Advocate General
Amerson, Trent C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Anderson, Heath R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Anderson, Lealand J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Angelov, Lyubomir B MSC - Medical Service Corps
Anthony, Maxwell C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Arndt, Stefanie C JAG - Judge Advocate General
Arosemena, Ernesto A NC - Nurse Corps
Arrey Mbi, Lindamira A MSC - Medical Service Corps
Atkinson, Justin Shane LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bailey, Kristine M NC - Nurse Corps
Baldwin, Kyle LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bane, Allan N NC - Nurse Corps
Banks, Olivia K LAF - Line of the Air Force
Barach, Torranc - Nurse Corpse John LAF - Line of the Air Force
Barnes, Christian R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Barr, Ross L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Barton, Alexander Douglas H LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bates, Suzanne M MSC - Medical Service Corps
Beatty, Tracie D NC - Nurse Corps
Bell, Julia C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Benson, Derrick Willie LAF - Line of the Air Force
Berry, Jonathan Richard LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bertka, Brian Kenneth LAF - Line of the Air Force
Beshore, Chelsea D JAG - Judge Advocate General
Bieniek, Victoria T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Biersack, Troy Joseph LAF - Line of the Air Force
Billups, Michael Renaldo LAF - Line of the Air Force
Blackmar, John M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Blose, Steven B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bobczynski, Cortland T JAG - Judge Advocate General
Boka, Stephanie L JAG - Judge Advocate General
Boling, Eric Lee LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bolla, Joshua B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bolton, Sarah J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bowyermeeder, Christopher L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Brighton, Chloe S JAG - Judge Advocate General
Brookes, Richard Seth LAF - Line of the Air Force
Brown, Dustin Keith MSC - Medical Service Corps
Brown, Samantha J MSC - Medical Service Corps
Broyles, Daniel Joseph LAF - Line of the Air Force
Brugler, Katherine Stuwe LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bruno, Robert Clyde Ii LAF - Line of the Air Force
Brynildson, Aaron M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Buday, Andrew C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Bullard, Ryan Douglas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Buran, Corey Allen LAF - Line of the Air Force
Buschelman, Brian M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Butterfield, Braden L NC - Nurse Corps
Bylsma, Steven Jon LAF - Line of the Air Force
Caine, Heather M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Callahan, Jennifer H JAG - Judge Advocate General
Callies, Andrea R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Candelaria, Nicole D NC - Nurse Corps
Caponong, John Brian LAF - Line of the Air Force
Carraway, Daniel S JAG - Judge Advocate General
Carrier, Leah Elise LAF - Line of the Air Force
Carrowan, Matthew Ryan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Carter, Alexander B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Carter, Jared Duane LAF - Line of the Air Force
Carver, Nicholas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Casebolt, Landon A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Casey, Justin Paul LAF - Line of the Air Force
Casselman, James A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Castro, Oscar M MSC - Medical Service Corps
Catalfamo, Sean Michael LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cerreta, Ken Anthony Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cha, Joseph Yuseb LAF - Line of the Air Force
Chambliss, Joshua M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Champagne, Tyler A BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Chen, Nan JAG - Judge Advocate General
Christensen, Andrew J NC - Nurse Corps
Christensen, Shawn Robert BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Cintron, Luis A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Clark, Christian J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Clark, Jeffrey Lee Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Clarke, James Robert LAF - Line of the Air Force
Clayton, Charles K LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cole, Derek Chinn MSC - Medical Service Corps
Cole, Matthew A JAG - Judge Advocate General
Collins, Christopher Aaron LAF - Line of the Air Force
Connelley, Katie Alexis LAF - Line of the Air Force
Conroy, Devon M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Conte, Justin Alexander LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cotton, Sara J JAG - Judge Advocate General
Coward, Nathan P LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cox, Rachel M NC - Nurse Corps
Crnkovich, Ryan S JAG - Judge Advocate General
Crowell, Matthew E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cummings, Nicholas Lee LAF - Line of the Air Force
Curtis, Dillon Ross LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cushing, Blake A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Cutaran, Jhoanna Luz T NC - Nurse Corps
Czuba, Nathan L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Daigle, Courtney R MSC - Medical Service Corps
Dalga, Kenneth Stephen LAF - Line of the Air Force
Damron, Scott C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Dang, Allen B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Daniels, Zachary D LAF - Line of the Air Force
Daum, Joseph Alexander LAF - Line of the Air Force
Davis, Reginald Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Dawkins, James T JAG - Judge Advocate General
Day, Magin Allyse LAF - Line of the Air Force
Dearmas, Evaldo Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Delong, John W LAF - Line of the Air Force
Devett, Jessica Marie LAF - Line of the Air Force
Diggs, Kristian C JAG - Judge Advocate General
Dold, Scott Christian LAF - Line of the Air Force
Dotson, Ryan Patrick LAF - Line of the Air Force
Drangstveit, Matthew Kennet LAF - Line of the Air Force
Drell, Kristin I MSC - Medical Service Corps
Driver, Matthew Gregory LAF - Line of the Air Force
Dunahoe, Katelyn E NC - Nurse Corps
Durdle, Benjamin Russell LAF - Line of the Air Force
Edmiston, Stefan Michael LAF - Line of the Air Force
Edson, Emma J NC - Nurse Corps
Elattrache, Ethan Lawrenc - Nurse Corpse LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ellison, Scott Thomas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Emmons, Stephen T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ernst, Benjamin Matthew LAF - Line of the Air Force
Escoffier, Stephen F LAF - Line of the Air Force
Evans, Cole Jenkins LAF - Line of the Air Force
Everett, Nicholas David LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ewing, Jacob Anthony LAF - Line of the Air Force
Farrell, Ryan M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Faxon, Christopher Carl Mar LAF - Line of the Air Force
Fehrs, Mary J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ferrelli, Anthony Barrice LAF - Line of the Air Force
Fisco, Eugene A NC - Nurse Corps
Fletcher, Stacylee LAF - Line of the Air Force
Flewelling, Dane Christophe LAF - Line of the Air Force
Franc - Nurse Corpsomacaro, Anthony S JAG - Judge Advocate General
Fredregill, Robyn L NC - Nurse Corps
Freigang, Erin E NC - Nurse Corps
Froom, Chelsea Tiare LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gai, Gregory Randal LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gaiser, Daniel E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gapp, Nathan Douglas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gargan, Patrick Joseph LAF - Line of the Air Force
Garlisi, William A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Garrey, Ruslan R MSC - Medical Service Corps
Gayou, Travis L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gee, Keah Giavanni LAF - Line of the Air Force
Geick, Brian Lynn LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gelinas, Felix LAF - Line of the Air Force
Georges, Gina NC - Nurse Corps
Geraldez, Courteneylouise D LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ginn, Christopher J JAG - Judge Advocate General
Godwin, Corey J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Goff, David Warren LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gonzalez Arteaga, Maribel LAF - Line of the Air Force
Gordondavy, Kerrianne A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Grant, Brian Cameron LAF - Line of the Air Force
Greenwell, John M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Grutza, Susan T JAG - Judge Advocate General
Guardo, Shanell L MSC - Medical Service Corps
Gulizia, Tawnie R JAG - Judge Advocate General
Hale, Donald Bret Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hall, Abby L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hall, Theresa C MSC - Medical Service Corps
Haller, Dirk Evan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Halvorson, Christian Thomas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hanigan, Kevin J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Harmon, Catharine D JAG - Judge Advocate General
Harris, Joel Tyson BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Harris, Jonathan P LAF - Line of the Air Force
Harrison, Glenn William LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hartshorn, Jeffrey David LAF - Line of the Air Force
Haskell, Kristin Elizabeth NC - Nurse Corps
Hassan, Farrah H LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hayes, Gerald William Iii LAF - Line of the Air Force
Headrick, Joshua D JAG - Judge Advocate General
Hedden, Charlton Samuel JAG - Judge Advocate General
Hedrington, Steven Alfred LAF - Line of the Air Force
Heinrich, David Guillaumne LAF - Line of the Air Force
Henderson, Nicholas T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hermann, Breann Marie LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hernandez, Renzo LAF - Line of the Air Force
Hernandez, Tommy R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Himes, Kenyada N NC - Nurse Corps
Ho, Louis Vietlinh LAF - Line of the Air Force
Holmes, Matthew L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Holter, Kyle Mark LAF - Line of the Air Force
Honey, Victoria D JAG - Judge Advocate General
Hookness, Joshua F NC - Nurse Corps
Houseman, John Kelly MSC - Medical Service Corps
Howard, Aaron Christian LAF - Line of the Air Force
Howell, Megan Brooke MSC - Medical Service Corps
Hower, Brandon Frederick LAF - Line of the Air Force
Huguely, Yemoni T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Infante, Indira Margarita MSC - Medical Service Corps
Inness, Daniel J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Innis, Yuri J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ivey, Robert B LAF - Line of the Air Force
John, Jacob Stephen LAF - Line of the Air Force
Johnson, Colleen G LAF - Line of the Air Force
Johnson, David Ryan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Johnson, Jeremy D LAF - Line of the Air Force
Johnson, Jordan E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Johnson, Sean David LAF - Line of the Air Force
Johnson, Su J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Jones, Benjamin K LAF - Line of the Air Force
Jones, Cameron T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Jones, David Robert LAF - Line of the Air Force
Jones, Willie F MSC - Medical Service Corps
Kahner, Tegan E JAG - Judge Advocate General
Kamenc - Nurse Corpsic, Amela LAF - Line of the Air Force
Kasper, Kolt Robert LAF - Line of the Air Force
Keeler, Joshua Roy LAF - Line of the Air Force
Kellam, Chelynn Marie NC - Nurse Corps
Kelly, Daniel B MSC - Medical Service Corps
Kerr, Joshua T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Kight, Larry E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Kitchens, Ryan Eric LAF - Line of the Air Force
Konopka, Sophia Marie LAF - Line of the Air Force
Krastins, Andrea E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Kroese, Bethany R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Krosschell, Stephani Marie BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Kruze, Theresa J NC - Nurse Corps
Kuhn, Jaclyn M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Kuniyoshi, Catherine C NC - Nurse Corps
Labrador, Ruben Balmoja Iii LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lamb, Daniel B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lange, Brian A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Larson, Timothy Ray LAF - Line of the Air Force
Laws, Johnc - Nurse Corpsharles M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Lee, Jungmoo JAG - Judge Advocate General
Lee, Kevin Alex LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lee, Moses S LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lee, Nathaniel John LAF - Line of the Air Force
Leenen, Ramiro William LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lefever, Maurice Emmit LAF - Line of the Air Force
Leighton, Jason M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Letizia, Wesly John LAF - Line of the Air Force
Levingston, Gregory Edward LAF - Line of the Air Force
Linc - Nurse Corpsoln, Melissa Jean Lorel BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Long, Jeffrey James BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Long, Patrick Matthew LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lucas, Matthew P LAF - Line of the Air Force
Luedtke, Paula Marie LAF - Line of the Air Force
Luersen, Ryan Paul Kazuo LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lussier, Patrick Calvin LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lync - Nurse Corpsh, Christina R NC - Nurse Corps
Lync - Nurse Corpsh, Dakota Martin LAF - Line of the Air Force
Lyons, Rachel Elaina LAF - Line of the Air Force
Machado, Kristi Marie LAF - Line of the Air Force
Magby, Bobby Eugene Iii LAF - Line of the Air Force
Magnusson, Melissa E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Maher, Bryan William LAF - Line of the Air Force
Malec, Michael P LAF - Line of the Air Force
Malpass, Joshua S LAF - Line of the Air Force
March, Melissa Denise LAF - Line of the Air Force
Marlow, Matthew Hunter LAF - Line of the Air Force
Martin, Dustin Lane LAF - Line of the Air Force
Martinezcalderon, Julian LAF - Line of the Air Force
Maurer, Christopher Shawn LAF - Line of the Air Force
Maxwell, Megan Lynn MSC - Medical Service Corps
May, Joseph N LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mayers, Paul J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mccoy, Jacob M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mccullough, Jonathan A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mcdonald, Jacob Alan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mcilroy, David Luke LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mciver, Brandon Ray LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mckeown, Daniel M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mcmahon, Sean J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mcmurry, Richard LAF - Line of the Air Force
Meinig, Katherine M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mendelsohn, Kevin B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mendoza Correa, Joel Ahmed LAF - Line of the Air Force
Merzel, Adam M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Messerly, Garrett W JAG - Judge Advocate General
Metelko, Andrew J BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Meyer, Jake Thomas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Meyer, Keisha Annlouise LAF - Line of the Air Force
Michael, Aaron LAF - Line of the Air Force
Miller, Cameron J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Miller, Justin S LAF - Line of the Air Force
Miller, Kelsey L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Milliner, Jeremy S LAF - Line of the Air Force
Minnifield, Lakendra M NC - Nurse Corps
Minto, Travis M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mitchell, Justin A JAG - Judge Advocate General
Mittelman, Jacob B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mixon, Matthew Wayne LAF - Line of the Air Force
Mohammadi, Imad LAF - Line of the Air Force
Monsma, Kyle T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Montgomery, Amanda Jean MSC - Medical Service Corps
Moore, Justin Robert LAF - Line of the Air Force
Moreau, Krista M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Moreno, Henry LAF - Line of the Air Force
Morin, Chelsea A JAG - Judge Advocate General
Morris, Antionne L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Muenc - Nurse Corpsh, Dylan C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Murphy, Sean T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Narain, Balaji L JAG - Judge Advocate General
Nelson, Eric R NC - Nurse Corps
Nevins, Marc G JAG - Judge Advocate General
Newman, James Andrew LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ng, Simon P MSC - Medical Service Corps
Nguyen, Ronald LAF - Line of the Air Force
Nichols, Brent Christophe LAF - Line of the Air Force
Noblitt, Kurtis Mitchell LAF - Line of the Air Force
Norris, Kaitlyn M NC - Nurse Corps
Nyinaku, Michael O NC - Nurse Corps
Nyman, Nicholas Nyls LAF - Line of the Air Force
Obolonskiy, Roman LAF - Line of the Air Force
Odhiambo, Winnie A MSC - Medical Service Corps
Olavson, Ana L NC - Nurse Corps
Olker, Matthew W LAF - Line of the Air Force
Orellana, Freddy Rolando LAF - Line of the Air Force
Owens, Paul C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Pacas, Monica Jean LAF - Line of the Air Force
Paddock, Johnathon Michael LAF - Line of the Air Force
Pak, Sarah M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Pane, Katie Lynn MSC - Medical Service Corps
Parker, Darnell Dwayne LAF - Line of the Air Force
Parsons, Lindsey K JAG - Judge Advocate General
Parsons, Oliver A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Patterson, Leonard Trarrell LAF - Line of the Air Force
Patton, Amy Liana JAG - Judge Advocate General
Pellow, Andrew Harrison LAF - Line of the Air Force
Pennington, Jason LAF - Line of the Air Force
Perdue, Chelsea A JAG - Judge Advocate General
Perez, Andrea L NC - Nurse Corps
Pesicek, Brandon J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Petersen, Andre Russell LAF - Line of the Air Force
Peterson, Aaron G LAF - Line of the Air Force
Peterson, Jamiel J JAG - Judge Advocate General
Pettine, Brooke LAF - Line of the Air Force
Phillippi, Patrick J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Platt, Riley J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Plott, James R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Popham, Christopher James MSC - Medical Service Corps
Poulton, Zachary B LAF - Line of the Air Force
Price, Christopher D LAF - Line of the Air Force
Price, Kathryn E JAG - Judge Advocate General
Prisbe, Neil J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Prokscha, Jasmine J JAG - Judge Advocate General
Pruitt, Bradley N LAF - Line of the Air Force
Raghuvanshi, Paurav K JAG - Judge Advocate General
Raju, Jake LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ratcliffe, Lyle T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ratliff, Kyle R JAG - Judge Advocate General
Ray, Abrham S LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ray, Drew Patrick LAF - Line of the Air Force
Reams, William D Ii LAF - Line of the Air Force
Reardon, Michael R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Reyes, Marques L R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Reynolds, Jesse E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Rinke, Brady Arthur LAF - Line of the Air Force
Rivera, Christina L BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Rivera, Kevin Ivan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Robertson, John Russell LAF - Line of the Air Force
Rock, Anthony F JAG - Judge Advocate General
Rodriguez Cartagena, Felix JAG - Judge Advocate General
Rojemann, Nathaniel W NC - Nurse Corps
Rosson, John Patrick LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ruiz, Carlos A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Rutledge, Jordan R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ryder, Stephan A JAG - Judge Advocate General
Salmeri, Sara Ester MSC - Medical Service Corps
Sargent, Nicole L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Sartin, Daniel E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Savage, Sade BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Saylors, Keith Allen Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Schafer, Kyle Roddey LAF - Line of the Air Force
Schantz, Courtney A LAF - Line of the Air Force
Schiefer, Louisa M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Schmitt, Christina I LAF - Line of the Air Force
Schuetz, Ryan J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Seabrook, David J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Shaker, Mark Robert LAF - Line of the Air Force
Sharafinski, Saul LAF - Line of the Air Force
Shird, Unique S NC - Nurse Corps
Sigala, Alberto LAF - Line of the Air Force
Simms, Suzanne Lynne JAG - Judge Advocate General
Skaggs, Daniel R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Slavin, Esa Ahmad LAF - Line of the Air Force
Slawson, Heather M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Sloan, Jillian N JAG - Judge Advocate General
Smiley, Joseph Derry Camd LAF - Line of the Air Force
Smith, Chad Jeremy LAF - Line of the Air Force
Smith, Jeffrey A Jr MSC - Medical Service Corps
Smith, Jessica C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Smith, Kathleen C NC - Nurse Corps
Smith, Marquis Anthony Te MSC - Medical Service Corps
Smith, Matthew Richard MSC - Medical Service Corps
Smith, Sung Un JAG - Judge Advocate General
Smithdavidson, Maggie A BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Snell, Matthew J JAG - Judge Advocate General
Snyder, Michael Ryan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Snyder, Stacey E JAG - Judge Advocate General
Song, Charlie Jungmin LAF - Line of the Air Force
Soto, Joel LAF - Line of the Air Force
Spearing, Kati L NC - Nurse Corps
Specoli, Marco JAG - Judge Advocate General
Stallsmith, Michael David LAF - Line of the Air Force
Steffen, Bradley J JAG - Judge Advocate General
Steinagel, Jonathan M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Stevens, Samuel J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Stevenson, John Aris LAF - Line of the Air Force
Stocki, Bradford C Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Stockwell, Michael T LAF - Line of the Air Force
Stohler, Adam P JAG - Judge Advocate General
Stokes, Dynasty I NC - Nurse Corps
Stoll, Kevin R LAF - Line of the Air Force
Strong, Michael T K NC - Nurse Corps
Sucro, Carl Henry LAF - Line of the Air Force
Sullivan, Christopher Paul LAF - Line of the Air Force
Sumner, Andrea M BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Tarver, Kelsey Lynn LAF - Line of the Air Force
Teeple, Megan M JAG - Judge Advocate General
Terlep, Emmaline Suzanne LAF - Line of the Air Force
Terlep, Timothy Arthur Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Terry, Coraviece M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Terry, Michael Scott LAF - Line of the Air Force
Thomas, Roilana E LAF - Line of the Air Force
Thompson, Eric Christophe LAF - Line of the Air Force
Thompson, Ryan Eugene LAF - Line of the Air Force
Thomsen, Weston M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Tormala, Jared L NC - Nurse Corps
Toussaint, Lesly LAF - Line of the Air Force
Tran, Minh Nhat BSC - Biomedical Sciences Corps
Trewett, Domenic W LAF - Line of the Air Force
Trgovcich, Adria Helen LAF - Line of the Air Force
Tsui, Melvin H MSC - Medical Service Corps
Tucker, Corey J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Turley, Sarah A NC - Nurse Corps
Turner, James Robert LAF - Line of the Air Force
Tysinger, Jeremy J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Underwood, Calan M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Urbick, Patricia Anne LAF - Line of the Air Force
Uresti, Daniel Jr LAF - Line of the Air Force
Urrutia, Justin Carlos LAF - Line of the Air Force
Vadnais, Zachary James LAF - Line of the Air Force
Vanover, Jason Aric LAF - Line of the Air Force
Vanwinkle, Ashley Nicole LAF - Line of the Air Force
Velez, Christopher P LAF - Line of the Air Force
Vigliano, Julian Allen LAF - Line of the Air Force
Viray, Geoffrey P LAF - Line of the Air Force
Voorhees, Alisha M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Walters, John Thomas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Walton, Nicholas C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wang, Jeffrey Y LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ward, Elisabeth Suzanne LAF - Line of the Air Force
Ware, Jeremy Robert LAF - Line of the Air Force
Watson, Megan Ellyse LAF - Line of the Air Force
Webster, Timothy Daniel LAF - Line of the Air Force
Weis, Max Andrew LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wendell, John William MSC - Medical Service Corps
Werner, William Edward LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wesbur, Devin Mathew LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wheeler, Kelly W NC - Nurse Corps
White, Devin P LAF - Line of the Air Force
White, Tabitha B JAG - Judge Advocate General
Will, Tyler Jean LAF - Line of the Air Force
Williams, Jessica M LAF - Line of the Air Force
Williams, Lauren E NC - Nurse Corps
Williams, Logan Walker LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wilson, Alexander Nolan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wilson, Alicia N NC - Nurse Corps
Wilson, Justin Lee LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wobser, Joseph C LAF - Line of the Air Force
Womack, Kyle Lee LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wong, Chris L LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wood, Brock Anthony LAF - Line of the Air Force
Wood, Jonathan W LAF - Line of the Air Force
Yeom, John Jeemin LAF - Line of the Air Force
Yuen, Alan LAF - Line of the Air Force
Zabilansky, Justin D LAF - Line of the Air Force
Zablocki, David A MSC - Medical Service Corps
Zakrzewski, Kyle Nicholas LAF - Line of the Air Force
Zermeno, Joshua Michael LAF - Line of the Air Force
Zimmitti, Kaitlyn J LAF - Line of the Air Force
Zoll, Alexander J JAG - Judge Advocate General

