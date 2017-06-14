House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot in Virginia, Aides Also Hit

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot and multiple congressional aides were also hit by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire at a GOP baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, Fox News confirmed.

Scalise was in stable condition. Five people were "transported medically" from the scene, Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said; however, it was unclear how many people had been shot.

The gunman was shot by U.S. Capitol Police, apprehended and taken to the hospital, officials said. Sen. Mike Lee told Fox News, however, the gunman was killed. The incident occurred at Simpson Field in Alexandria, about 10 miles from Washington D.C.

"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely," President Trump said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Trump later tweeted: "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

The Department of Homeland Security was monitoring the episode and the FBI was also involved.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Tex., was seen being taken from the field on a stretcher, but it was unclear if he was struck by a bullet.

"Finally the shooter was shot behind home plate as he was circling around to the first base dugout where there were a number of us congressmen and other folks," Rep. Mo Brooks told FMTALK1065. "Our security detail was able to incapacitate him at that point. I don't know if he [shooter] was dead. He was wounded. I don't know how many times he was wounded."

Brooks reportedly used a belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding of an aide who was shot in the leg. Two law enforcement officers were also injured, included one who was hit in the leg, Brooks said.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told Fox News he left just before the shooting. As he walked to his car, a man asked DeSantis if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. About three minutes later, at around 7:15 a.m. the shooting began, DeSantis said. It reportedly last about 10 minutes.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup told Fox News he "felt like I was in Iraq but without my weapon." Sen. Jeff Flake said the congressional group were "sitting ducks."

"Without the Capitol Hill police it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul told Fox News, describing the scene as "sort of a killing field."

Scalise was shot in the hip, sources told Fox News.

"Behind third base, I see a rifle...I hear Steve Scalise over near 2nd base scream," Brooks said. "...While all of this is going on, Steve Scalise our whip was lying on the ground near the second base position crawling into right field, leaving a trail of blood."

Brooks said the gunman was using the dugout as cover and estimated the assailant got off 50-100 shots during the attack on the 15-25 people gathered at the field.

"We were there within three minutes," Brown said. "Two of our officers engaged in gunfire and returned fire."

Alexandria schools were placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded.

Scalise, 51, is the House majority whip. He has represented Louisiana's First Congressional District since 2008 and chairs the House Republican Study Committee. He is married with two children. Scalise's district includes New Orleans.

Since he's in leadership, Scalise has a security detail.

Scalise, who studied computer science at Louisiana State University, worked as a systems engineer before launching his political career. Scalise endorsed President Trump during last year's presidential campaign, and has been a vocal backer of Trump's travel ban. As leader of the powerful study group, he has also spearheaded the effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

The Congressional Baseball Game is scheduled for June 15 at Nationals Park. The game, which has been a tradition since 1909, pits Senate and House members of each party who sport the uniform of their home state.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.