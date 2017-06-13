Military News

Navy Identifies Shiloh Sailor Presumed to Have Fallen Overboard

Peter Mims poses for a photo after being frocked to the rank of petty officer third class during a ceremony aboard the USS Shiloh May 25. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Stars and Stripes | 13 Jun 2017 | by Tyler Hlavac

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan -- The Navy has identified a sailor who went missing off the USS Shiloh during routine operations 180 miles east of Okinawa, Japan.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Mims, a gas turbine systems technician on the Yokosuka-based guided-missile cruiser, has been missing since 9.30 p.m. June 8 and is presumed to have fallen overboard, a Navy statement said.

The Shiloh's crew conducted multiple searches of the ship and Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan Coast Guard ships have spent more than 50 hours searching for Mims in a 5,500 square mile area, the statement said.

Helicopters and other aircraft from the Shiloh, USS McCampbell, USS Barry, USS John S. McCain and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan assisted in the search before it was suspended on Sunday, the statement said.

Mims joined the Navy in February 2014 and reported to the Shiloh the following August. His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and Sea Service Ribbon, the statement said.

He is the second sailor to fall off a Navy ship in a week. On June 6, Petty Officer Christopher Clavin of the USS Normandy was reported missing while the ship trained off the North Carolina coast. Navy and Coast Guard ships searched for Clavin for more than 76 hours, officials said.

The Navy is investigating the circumstances surrounding Mims' disappearance, the statement said.

