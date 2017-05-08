Military News

Former Soldier Accused of Fatally Shooting Service Dog Found Dead

Marinna Rollins seen in this undated police handout. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office via AP
The Fayetteville Observer, N.C. | 8 May 2017 | by Monica Vendituoli

A woman accused in the shooting of her emotional support dog for her post-traumatic stress disorder was found dead about 3 a.m. Sunday in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department Lt. Todd Joyce said Marinna Rollins' death is being investigated as a suicide. Her family was notified early Sunday morning. She was found dead in her apartment in the 5600 block of Netherfield Place off Morganton Road.

Rollins, 23, and her boyfriend, Jarren Heng, 25, who is an Army special operations soldier, were charged by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office with animal cruelty and conspiracy in April.

Rollins was out on bail of $25,000 when she died. Heng remains out on bail in the same amount.

Rollins' estranged husband adopted the dog, whom he called Huey, from the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. He let Rollins keep the dog when he was called to serve in South Korea.

While he was there, she changed the dog's name to Camboui and got him registered as an emotional service animal. Friends and family said she suffered from PTSD after a traumatic incident that occurred while she served in South Korea.

Arrest documents said she was medically retired in January from the Army because of her PTSD and other mental health issues.

In mid-April, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office found a video on Rollins' Facebook page of her and Heng shooting the dog five times each while filming each other. The dog's body was found in Harnett County.

Heng is next scheduled to appear in court May 16.

