Bill Would Expand Access to National Parks for Disabled Vets

Grand Teton National Park (Photo: U.S. Department of the Interior, courtesy of Christina Adele Warburg)
Associated Press | Feb 15, 2017

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Maine Sen. Susan Collins have introduced a bill to expand access to national parks for disabled veterans.

The bill would make all veterans with a service-connected disability eligible for a free, lifetime pass allowing entry to the parks and other recreational lands and waters held by the United States.

Shaheen, a Democrat, and Collins, a Republican, said under a 2004 law, individuals must be permanently disabled in order to be eligible for a free pass, creating uncertainty on whether all wounded veterans have access to the program. The new bill clarifies the language.

