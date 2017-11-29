The Most Talked About Stories on Military.com This Week

Military News

A Japanese driver's damaged vehicle sits at a police station in Naha, Okinawa, on Sunday, Nov. 19. Police are investigating the fatal traffic accident that involved a U.S. Marine driving a truck. (Kazuki Sawada/Kyodo News via AP)
Military.com | 29 Nov 2017 | by Sean Mclain Brown

Here are the most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.

Alcohol, Liberty Ban for US Troops in Japan After Deadly Car Crash

Army Takes a Steady, Cautious Approach to Women in Infantry

Republican Senators Support Disciplined Air Force Colonel

Russian Jet Buzzes US Navy Spy Plane Over Black Sea

Pentagon Can't -- or Won't -- Say How Many Troops Are at War

-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.

