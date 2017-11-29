The Most Talked About Stories on Military.com This Week
Here are the most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.
Alcohol, Liberty Ban for US Troops in Japan After Deadly Car Crash
Army Takes a Steady, Cautious Approach to Women in Infantry
Republican Senators Support Disciplined Air Force Colonel
Russian Jet Buzzes US Navy Spy Plane Over Black Sea
Pentagon Can't -- or Won't -- Say How Many Troops Are at War
