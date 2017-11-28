Tricare Pregnancy, Birthing Costs to Skyrocket in 2018

The cost of having a baby will skyrocket more than twenty-fold for many military families next year.

A flat-rate maternity fee system currently used by all non-Tricare Prime active-duty and Guard or Reserve beneficiaries will be eliminated in 2018, causing the cost of childbirth to skyrocket from about $25 to about $535 -- more than 2,000 percent -- for many users.

The increase comes with a series of other changes to the Tricare system scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. On that date, Tricare Standard and Extra will be known as Tricare Select, while the system's three regions consolidate into two.

Simultaneously, all non-Prime users except those on Tricare for Life will move to a system that charges flat fees for in-network specialty and primary care after annual deductibles are met rather than the "percentage of allowable charges" system used today.

Currently, assuming the deductible is reached, prenatal office visits are free while pregnancy and childbirth at in-patient Tricare network hospitals carry a flat "global" fee of $25 for the first day and $18.60 for each subsequent day for active-duty users on Tricare Standard or Extra as well as Guard or Reserve users on Tricare Reserve Select.

But that flat-fee system will be eliminated starting Jan. 1, Tricare officials confirmed Tuesday.

Instead, pregnant active-duty family members who plan to deliver in a traditional in-patient hospital on what will be known as Tricare Select as well as Guard and Reserve Tricare users will pay $34 per prenatal visit after meeting the annual deductible, plus the $25 minimum hospital fee.

That translates into about $535 for a pregnant woman on Tricare Select who has already met her annual deductible: She'll pay about $510 in prenatal visits -- 15 outpatient obstetrician appointments at $34 per visit -- plus $25 for the first day of delivery at the hospital. (She will also pay an additional $18.60 for each subsequent day.)

Those out-of-pocket fees will only end if the beneficiary hits her family's annual fee ceiling of $1,000 for active-duty users, and $3,000 for those on Reserve Select, known as the "catastrophic cap," officials said.

And those fees will differ for Tricare beneficiaries whose service member joins after Jan. 1. Instead, those users will instead pay $25 per in-network prenatal specialist visit, and $60 for hospital delivery admission and stay thanks to a system order by Congress in 2016.

Users who want to deliver at a non-hospital birthing center or at home will face yet another fee structure, with costs instead based on the $34 or $25 specialists outpatient visit cost, depending on when the sponsor joined the military, and "ambulatory surgery" fees. Those fees are based on a percentage of allowable charges for currently serving troops, much like the fee system used today, but are a flat rate of $25 for those who join after January 1.

Other changes coming to the system after the new year include an expansion to no-cost annual preventative care for Tricare Select and Reserve Select users and a new policy that will block users from switching between Tricare plans outside of the annual open enrollment period or without a "qualifying life event" starting in 2019.

Officials with the National Military Family Association (NMFA) said the changes are disappointing. Officials with the organization had hoped the upcoming changes would improve care for users. Instead, the changes could be harmful, they said.

The new Tricare Select maternity care copays are yet another unpleasant surprise for military families,” said Karen Ruedisueli, a deputy director of government relations for the organization. “This is a huge cost increase compared to Tricare Standard and it's more complicated than the current single global fee for prenatal care and delivery to boot. ... We were assured Tricare Select would be an improvement but so far all we've seen is higher out of pocket costs. It has been very disappointing to say the least.”

-- Amy Bushatz can be reached at amy.bushatz@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @amybushatz.