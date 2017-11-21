Military News

Coast Guard Academy Begins 1st Major Energy Savings Upgrade

President Donald Trump, John Kelly, and Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft render honors during the 136th Coast Guard Academy commencement exercise in New London, Conn., May 17, 2017. (Coast Guard photo/Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley)
Associated Press | 21 Nov 2017

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has begun its first major upgrade to save on energy and replace aging utilities at the 85-year-old Connecticut campus.

The New London-based academy launched the $72.6 million project Monday.

It says that's the largest single energy savings contract signed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security.

Eversource in Connecticut and Ameresco in Massachusetts will perform more than a dozen upgrades.

A high-efficiency combined heat and power natural gas plant will replace half-century-old boilers that burn a heavy fuel oil. All laboratory hoods will be replaced.

The academy will have the ability to generate up to 60 percent of its own power during an outage.

The upgrades are expected to reduce energy costs by more than $2 million annually beginning in 2020.

--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

