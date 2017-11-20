Air Force Academy Student from Tennessee Is a Rhodes Scholar

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A U.S. Air Force Academy student from Tennessee has been named a Rhodes Scholar.

The Rhodes Trust said Saturday that Jaspreet "Jesse" Singh, of Oak Ridge, is one of 32 students from the United States who will receive full financial support to study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

According to the trust, Singh is a senior at the Air Force Academy, where he is pursuing a bachelors' degree in mechanical engineering. Singh's research addresses questions of policy, ethics, and the management of military assets and nuclear weapons.

Singh has interned at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and conducts research at the Center for Aircraft Structural Life Extension. He also has completed several ultra-marathons.

At Oxford, Singh will read for master's degree in engineering science.