The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com.

Most Stressed Air Force Job? AC-130 Gunner, General Says

If it weren't for the AC-130 gunship, the hell-raising, special operations aircraft that often circles overhead when troops descend into a grisly conflict, more American or partner forces' lives could be lost.

By Oriana Pawlyk | Read more

DI Who Hazed Muslim Recruits Gets 10 Years, Dishonorable Discharge

A former Marine Corps drill instructor convicted this week of hazing and assaulting recruits at Parris Island and singling out Muslim recruits for harassment will serve 10 years, a military jury decided Friday.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

Dramatic Tricare Drug Cost Hike Advances in Congress

Tricare pharmacy co-pays for most drugs will go up in 2018 due to a measure expected to be approved by lawmakers.

By Amy Bushatz | Read more

