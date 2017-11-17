The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com.
Most Stressed Air Force Job? AC-130 Gunner, General Says
If it weren't for the AC-130 gunship, the hell-raising, special operations aircraft that often circles overhead when troops descend into a grisly conflict, more American or partner forces' lives could be lost.
DI Who Hazed Muslim Recruits Gets 10 Years, Dishonorable Discharge
A former Marine Corps drill instructor convicted this week of hazing and assaulting recruits at Parris Island and singling out Muslim recruits for harassment will serve 10 years, a military jury decided Friday.
Dramatic Tricare Drug Cost Hike Advances in Congress
Tricare pharmacy co-pays for most drugs will go up in 2018 due to a measure expected to be approved by lawmakers.
Most Read in Army
- Former Army Reservist Admits Stealing Many Guns, Escaping Prison
- Army Leaders Stand Behind Soldier's Transgender Surgery
Most Read in Navy
- Navy Rolls Out New Working Uniform Early to Sailors in Southeast
- Navy Recruits Will Soon Have to Prove They Can Run Before Boot Camp
Most Read in Air Force
- Seat Belt Error May Have Led to Pilot's Ejection Death
- Air Force: Racial Slurs Written by Black Cadet Candidate
Most Read in Marine Corps
- 5 of the Most Badass Women in the Marine Corps
- New Marine Corps Pilots Flying 20 Percent Less Now Than a Decade Ago
Most Read in Technology
- Boeing Bets on Autonomous Flight with Back-to-Back Deals for Drone-Makers
- All Navy Carriers to Deploy with Dive Chambers to Treat Sick Pilots
Most Read in Gear and Fitness
- Marines' M007 Glock Providing Concealed Firepower to Special Agents
- Army to Field New Body Armor Vest Starting Next Summer
Most Read in Business
- Lawmakers Back $400 Million for Possible A-10 Successor
- Pulling Frigates from Ghost Fleet Too Expensive, Navy Memo Finds
Most Read in Spouse and Family
- Are Military Spouses Veterans Too?
- How to Be a Working Military Spouse Without Feeling Like You’re Missing Everything
Most Read in Entertainment
- NBA Star Steph Curry Says Athletes Don’t ‘Disrespect the Military’ & That Americans Need to Do More Than Thank Veterans for Their Service
- ‘Unlocked’ is an Old-Fashioned Espionage Thriller
Most Read in Pay and Benefits
- House, Senate Agree on 2.4% Pay Raise, 20K More Troops for 2018
- VA Offers Pre-Approval Process for Burials
Most Read in Veterans
- New Vet ID Cards Still Expected This Month
- Medal of Honor Recipient Who Tried to Save Black Combat Pilot Dies
