Improvements Expected for Nuclear Missile System in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The military is expected to spend between $4 billion and $5 billion over the next 10 to 20 years to modernize the intercontinental ballistic missile system at Wyoming's F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the spending could more than quadruple the typical amount of construction spending in Cheyenne.

The upgrades include concrete pours for new missile silos and buildings to house improved communications systems for the ICBM network. They're part of a $140 billion effort to replace the nation's aging Minuteman nuclear missiles.

Wyoming's congressional delegation and some policy makers view the project as needed to keep America safe. Others see it as a risky gambit that could push the world closer to nuclear war.

