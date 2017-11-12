Trump Meets Duterte in Manila

MANILA, Philippines -- President Donald Trump is attending a gala in the Philippines celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greeted Trump and other leaders one by one as they arrived at a convention center in Manila for the glitzy event.

Trump and Duterte (doo-TEHR'-tay) shook hands twice and exchanged pleasantries before the leaders posed for a group photo and everyone filed into dinner. Trump joined his fellow leaders in wearing Philippine formal attire -- the Barong Tagalog, or long-sleeved white shirt.

Duterte sat to Trump's left at dinner and they engaged in conversation before the first course was served. Trump and Duterte will hold more formal talks on Monday.

Trump arrived in the Philippines to attend a pair of international summits and close his five-country tour of Asia. He is slated to meet several times with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte has come under intense criticism from human rights advocates for overseeing a violent drug crackdown that includes extrajudicial killings. Trump has previously praised Duterte's handling of his nation's drug problems.

Trump was originally scheduled to depart Manila on Monday but he added a day to the visit so he could participate more fully in one of the summits. He arrived in Manila on Sunday after a brief stop in Vietnam. Trump also visited Japan, South Korea and China.

