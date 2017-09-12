5 Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

Military News

Marine Col. Daniel Hunter Wilson is escorted into a court-martial proceeding on Aug. 30, 2017, aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C. Photo by Hope Hodge Seck/Military.com
Military.com | 12 Sep 2017 | by Sean Mclain Brown

Here are the five most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.

Colonel Guilty of Molesting Child, Acquited of Other Sex Offenses

Thousands Turn Out for Protest Against Ramstein Airbase Ops

US Commemorates 9/11; Thousands Expected at Ground Zero

Soldiers Test New Sidearm

-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.

