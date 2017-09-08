The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com.
Sailors, Marines Now Eligible for New Award Devices
A policy developed more than a year ago that creates new distinctions for performance and valor awards has taken effect for the Department of the Navy.
By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more
Pilot Error Caused Super Stallion Rollover, Investigation Shows
The April hard landing of a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that caused severe damage to the aircraft was the result of a steep bank at low altitude, a command investigation shows.
By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more
Fort Campbell Officials Investigating Sergeant Major's Death
U.S. Army officials at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, said Tuesday they are investigating the death of Command Sgt. Maj. Noel S. Foster, who died at home Friday.
By Matthew Cox | Read more
Most Read in Army
- 60K Soldiers Could Lose BAH Payments Due to Missing Records
- US Army Africa Commander Suspended Amid Investigation into Texts
Most Read in Navy
- Governor Calls for New Navy Base in Alaska
- Two Chris Kyle Stories You Won't See in 'American Sniper'
Most Read in Air Force
- 2 A-10s Crash in Nevada, Pilots Eject, Air Force Says
- Air Force Acknowledges Clandestine Base in UAE
Most Read in Marine Corps
- Family Claims Marine Colonel Befriended Them, Abused Daughter
- Nearly 10,000 Female Marines Opt for Pull Ups in New Fitness Test
Most Read in Technology
- After Marine Training Death, Corps Debuts Safer Mine Clearance System
- SpaceX Launches Super-Secret Air Force X-37B Shuttle Before Irma Approaches
Most Read in Gear and Fitness
- Army Paratroopers Test New Fighting Load System
- How to Increase Your Mental Toughness for Physical Tests
Most Read in Business
- Trump Lacks Art of the Deal on F-18s to Finland
- New Fears of Nuclear War Spark Interest in Missile Shelter
Most Read in Spouse and Family
- No, the Spouse Hiring Preference Rule Change Is Not Retroactive
- When You Live a Daily Reminder of September 11
Most Read in Entertainment
- ‘American Assassin’ – No One is Coming Back for You
- These 82nd Airborne Heroes Just Returned Home From Fighting ISIS
Most Read in Pay and Benefits
Most Read in Veterans
- Former Ranger With Appendicitis Wades 2 Miles to Houston VA
- New Law to Streamline VA Claim Appeals Eases Some Protections
-- Sean Mclain Brown can be reached at sean.brown@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @seanmclainbrown.
|
Related Topics
|Headlines Navy Marine Corps Army Air Force Equipment Fitness Family and Spouse Off Duty Military Pay Military Benefits Veterans