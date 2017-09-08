The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com.

Sailors, Marines Now Eligible for New Award Devices

A policy developed more than a year ago that creates new distinctions for performance and valor awards has taken effect for the Department of the Navy.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

Pilot Error Caused Super Stallion Rollover, Investigation Shows

The April hard landing of a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that caused severe damage to the aircraft was the result of a steep bank at low altitude, a command investigation shows.

By Hope Hodge Seck | Read more

Fort Campbell Officials Investigating Sergeant Major's Death

U.S. Army officials at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, said Tuesday they are investigating the death of Command Sgt. Maj. Noel S. Foster, who died at home Friday.

By Matthew Cox | Read more

Sean Mclain Brown