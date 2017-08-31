Military News

Officers Testify in Murder Trial of Former Coast Guardsman

A gavel lays on a table. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)
Associated Press | 31 Aug 2017

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Three police officers who took the stand in the trial of a former Coast Guardsman charged with killing a fellow petty officer and injuring her wife say they encountered fake bombs, gunfire and a burning car used as a distraction while responding to the shooting.

The Cape Cod Times reports the officers testified Wednesday in the trial of Adrian Loya. Among them was former Bourne police Officer Jared MacDonald, who was shot while trying to find cover.

Prosecutors say Loya forced his way into a Bourne condominium in February 2015, killed Coast Guard Petty Officer Lisa Trubnikova, and injured her wife, Petty Officer Anna Trubnikova.

Loya, of Chesapeake, Virginia, says he was sexually assaulted by one of the women. His attorney says he has a mental illness.

--This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

