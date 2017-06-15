Travis Air Force Base Locked Down Due to 'Security Incident'

Travis Air Force Base in California went into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon due to a "security incident," according to the installation's Facebook page.

"Travis Air Force Base is currently responding to a real world security incident," the post states. "More details will be released as they become available."

It continued, "The public is being asked to stay away from the base to ensure emergency responders can respond accordingly."

The base posted a separate security alert on Twitter ordering employees and residents to "Shelter in place. Lock doors/windows. Await further info. Follow Travis Facebook page for updates."

There was confusion online and on the installation after early reports indicated a security drill was scheduled to take place.

Calls to the base's public affairs office weren't immediately returned.

The installation is located in the greater San Francisco Bay area and falls under the control of the Air Force's Air Mobility Command.

-- Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

