One Person Shot, Wounded at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Army officials say one person has been shot and wounded at Fort Carson in southern Colorado.

The shooting occurred Thursday but few details were immediately available.

Fort Carson's public affairs office said officials did not believe a shooter was still active by late afternoon.

All Fort Carson gates have been closed and everyone on post has been told to shelter in place while authorities investigate.

Fort Carson is outside Colorado Springs.

