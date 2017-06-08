The Most Talked About Stories on Military.com This Week
Here are the most talked about stories this week on Military.com, along with a sampling of reader responses.
First Female Commander of Marine One Fired After Assault Charge
Proposed VA Benefit Cut Angers Elderly, Disabled Vets
Trump May Doubt Climate Change, Pentagon Sees It as Threat Multiplier
Air Force Veteran Charged with Mishandling Top-Secret US Materials
