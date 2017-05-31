Military News

Russian Warships Fire Cruise Missiles at ISIS Positions in Syria

This file image posted online on Dec. 11, 2016, by the Aamaq News Agency, purports to show a general view of the ancient ruins of the city of Palmyra, in Homs province, Syria, with the Citadel of Palmyra in the background. (Militant video via AP)
Fox News | 31 May 2017

Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea fired four cruise missiles at Islamic State militants in Syria, officials said Wednesday.

The Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine launched missiles at ISIS targets in the area of the ancient city of Palmyra, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the missiles successfully hit heavy weapons and fighters whom the group had deployed and moved to Palmyra from its de facto capital of Raqqa.

The ministry said it had notified the U.S., Turkish and Israeli militaries beforehand of the coming strike. It added the Russian strike was promptly executed following the order, a testimony to the navy's high readiness and capabilities.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report.

