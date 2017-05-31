Fort Bragg Soldier Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Memorial Day Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- The Fort Bragg soldier killed in a motorcycle wreck in Myrtle Beach on Saturday had served with the 82nd Airborne Division for the past three years, according to a division spokesman.

Lt. Joey Crosby, of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, told the Myrtle Beach Sun News the two-vehicle wreck involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Spc. Carl Trice, 26, was killed in the crash at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street around 7:45 p.m. on May 27.

Multiple people were transported to a hospital with injuries, Crosby said.

Crosby did not return requests to comment from the Observer on Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach's Black Bike Week had kicked off the day before the fatal crash and ended on May 29.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Trice, of Hampton, Georgia, was a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion. He had been assigned to Fort Bragg since September 2014.

Lt. Col. Kevin Key, commander of the battalion, said he is grateful for Trice's service.

"Spc. Carl Trice was a paratrooper who enlisted in a time of persistent war and for that we are grateful," he said. "We are forever grateful for his service to the 82nd Airborne Division and the Gladius Battalion."

Among his awards and decorations, Trice received the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge.