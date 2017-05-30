Coast Guard Member Charged with Attacking Woman in Her Home

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Authorities say a member of the U.S. Coast Guard attacked a 67-year-old Long Island woman while she slept in her home before passing out in the victim's bed.

Police tell Newsday that the woman was sleeping Saturday night in her Montauk home when Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Patrick McGee broke in and beat and choked her.

She eventually escaped and alerted her husband, who was sleeping in another bedroom. He called police, and when officers arrived they found McGee sleeping in the victim's bloodied bed.

Police say McGee appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The charges against him include assault. He's being held in the Suffolk County Jail. It couldn't be learned from court officials if he has a lawyer.

Coast Guard officials say McGee is assigned to the Montauk station.