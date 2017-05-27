The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Military News

ILLUSTRATION BY SEAN MOORES/STARS AND STRIPES
Military.com | 27 May 2017 | by Brendan McGarry

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

Budget Calls for Cuts to VA Programs as Tradeoff for Extending Choice

President Donald Trump's budget released Tuesday proposes cutting monthly stipends to some disabled, unemployed veterans and reducing veterans' cost-of-living adjustments -- as offsets to continue a program that allows veterans to seek care outside the Department of Veterans Affairs.

By Nikki Wentling, Stars and Stripes | Read more

Air Force

Chief Master Sergeant Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges

The Air Force has added two sexual misconduct charges against a noted former 12th Air Force command chief master sergeant facing an Article 32 hearing on Tuesday.

By Oriana Pawlyk, Military.com | Read more

Pentagon Seeks Tricare Fee Increases for Military Retirees

Current retirees and all troops who later enter the military retirement system would face higher Tricare fees under the Pentagon's new budget proposal.

By Amy Bushatz, Military.com | Read more

