The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:
Budget Calls for Cuts to VA Programs as Tradeoff for Extending Choice
President Donald Trump's budget released Tuesday proposes cutting monthly stipends to some disabled, unemployed veterans and reducing veterans' cost-of-living adjustments -- as offsets to continue a program that allows veterans to seek care outside the Department of Veterans Affairs.
By Nikki Wentling, Stars and Stripes | Read more
Air Force
Chief Master Sergeant Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges
The Air Force has added two sexual misconduct charges against a noted former 12th Air Force command chief master sergeant facing an Article 32 hearing on Tuesday.
By Oriana Pawlyk, Military.com | Read more
Pentagon Seeks Tricare Fee Increases for Military Retirees
Current retirees and all troops who later enter the military retirement system would face higher Tricare fees under the Pentagon's new budget proposal.
By Amy Bushatz, Military.com | Read more
Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com.
|
