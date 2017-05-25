Military News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Addresses Air Force Academy Cadets

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford gives the commencement speech for the Class of 2017 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, May 24, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)
Associated Press | 25 May 2017

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Nearly 1,000 cadets are beginning their military careers after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The Gazette reports that the nation's top general, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Joseph Dunford, told graduates on Wednesday that their accomplishments at the school mean little in the world they're about to enter. He said excellence is expected of them and that "it is time to lead."

The Class of 2017's 979 cadets were officially commissioned as Air Force second lieutenants during the commencement ceremony at Falcon Stadium near Colorado Springs.

It ended with a traditional flyover by the Thunderbirds and cadets tossing their hats into the air.

