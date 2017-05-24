Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

The Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com

FILE PHOTO -- U.S. Marines navigate their way through forest grounds using the land navigation instruction given by their combat instructors, Camp Geiger, N.C., Oct. 10, 2013. (U. S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Maricela Veliz)
FILE PHOTO -- U.S. Marines navigate their way through forest grounds using the land navigation instruction given by their combat instructors, Camp Geiger, N.C., Oct. 10, 2013. (U. S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Maricela Veliz)
Military.com | 24 May 2017 | by Brendan McGarry

More Delays in Congress on Proposal to Have Women Register For Draft

Trump to Coast Guard: I Saved You Money on F-35, Aircraft Carrier

Chelsea Manning Freed After 7 Years in Prison

Navy Needs Up to 40,000 More Sailors to Staff 350-Ship Fleet

Hagel's New Pentagon Portrait Features Combat Infantry Badge

Related Topics

 Headlines Brendan McGarry Military Commentary Military Draft Women in the Military Coast Guard Crime in the Military Chuck Hagel
© Copyright 2017  Military.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like