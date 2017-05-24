The Most Talked About Stories This Week on Military.com
More Delays in Congress on Proposal to Have Women Register For Draft
Trump to Coast Guard: I Saved You Money on F-35, Aircraft Carrier
Chelsea Manning Freed After 7 Years in Prison
Navy Needs Up to 40,000 More Sailors to Staff 350-Ship Fleet
Hagel's New Pentagon Portrait Features Combat Infantry Badge
