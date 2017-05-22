Seasonal Coast Guard Stations Open for Summer Boating Season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The U.S. Coast Guard is opening seasonal stations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for the summer boating season.

The Coast Guard says Station Scituate in Scituate, Massachusetts, opens Monday and Station Block Island in New Shoreham, Rhode Island, opens Friday.

Another seasonal station, Station East Moriches in East Moriches, New York, is currently open.

They are scheduled to remain open through Labor Day.

The stations' crews perform missions including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and recreational boating safety.

The stations are each equipped with 29-foot response boats and crews that are available to respond 24 hours a day.

The stations are overseen by the commanding officers of nearby year-round stations.

