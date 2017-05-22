Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in California

BERKELEY -- A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter had to make an emergency landing Saturday afternoon at the Berkeley Marina after crew members smelled a fire onboard.

The helicopter was responding to a mayday call near the Presidio area of San Francisco just after noon when the autopilot systems began to fail, Petty Officer Loumania Stewart said.

Crew members had to manually take over controls, and it was then that someone in the cockpit smelled an electrical fire and made the decision to land, she said.

The helicopter landed at Cesar Chavez Park in the Berkeley Marina. As of late Saturday night, it was still there awaiting to be towed to the air station in San Francisco for mechanical repairs and to check what went wrong, Stewart said.

There were about four people on board: a pilot, copilot, mechanic and a rescue swimmer. No one on the crew was injured during the emergency landing.

Originally, the helicopter had been doing daily patrols in Santa Rosa, had been diverted briefly to Monterey for a search and rescue case and then was headed to San Francisco for the mayday call.

In San Francisco, two swimmers were rescued Saturday morning when the two tried to swim from the beach to some nearby rocks. One of the swimmers suffered from signs of hypothermia.

--Bay City News contributed to this report.