Army, VA Open Joint Rehab Clinic in Fayetteville

Womack Army Medical Center and the Fayetteville VA have opened a joint venture in Fayetteville -- a rehabilitative clinic that will serve the growing service member and veteran population.

The Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic at 4101 Raeford Road, Suite 100-B, began seeing patients on May 16, officials said. A ribbon cutting will be held next month.

The new clinic offers physical therapy, speech language pathology and occupational therapy services for Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense enrollees in the greater Fayetteville area.

The clinic had been planned for a number of years and was announced in late 2012.

Last year, officials said the $6.7 million facility near Ireland Drive could have as many as 62,000 visits a year, with a staff of VA and Army employees.

"The clinic is an excellent example of how patients can benefit when we as the VA and DOD consolidate our efforts in support of service members, former service members and their families," said Col. Lance C. Raney, commander of Womack. "It is truly a win-win with improved access, continuity and convenience. We look forward to working together with the VA on this and other opportunities in the future."

The 10,000 square-foot-facility employs eight physical therapists, three occupational therapists, one speech language pathologist and 13 therapy assistants.

The joint facilities allow both agencies to work together in a more efficient and cost-effective way, officials said.

"One of the constant challenges we face is increasing access to care for a steadily growing patient population, so we're delighted to move forward with this joint venture with Womack (Army Medical Center) that increases capacity while also providing the added bonus of continuity of care for new and seasoned veterans alike," said Elizabeth Goolsby, the director of the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. "The Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic is another example of the great dividends our medical centers reap from working together to improve access to care, patient satisfaction and provide cost effective resource sharing."