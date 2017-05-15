Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

WWII Veteran, 91, Receives Overdue Medals in Rhode Island

World War II veteran Joseph Aquilante, 91, of North Providence, R.I., stands beside medals presented to him by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Monday, May 15, 2017, at the senator's office in Cranston, R.I. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)
World War II veteran Joseph Aquilante, 91, of North Providence, R.I., stands beside medals presented to him by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Monday, May 15, 2017, at the senator's office in Cranston, R.I. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)
Associated Press | 15 May 2017

CRANSTON, R.I. — A 91-year-old World War II veteran in Rhode Island has received his overdue medals.

Joseph Aquilante, of North Providence, sought the medals so he could leave them for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He says he wants to pass them on as a keepsake and part of history.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island presented them Monday in Cranston.

Aquilante was drafted in 1944 at age 18. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal, Japan Clasp.

Aquilante reported on new developments in Japan and retrieved Japanese aircraft from airfields for technical knowledge.

He began talking more about his service later in life when he built a model of the bomber he trained on for his grandson.

Related Topics

 Headlines Veterans Medals World War II Military History
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like